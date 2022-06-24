Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

