Head-To-Head Comparison: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and InterCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 0.92 $54.38 million $1.45 13.08 InterCure $68.00 million 3.70 $1.45 million $0.12 49.00

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than InterCure. Phibro Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and InterCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 0 2 0 0 2.00 InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than InterCure.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 6.48% 21.06% 5.98% InterCure 5.38% 3.23% 2.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of InterCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of InterCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats InterCure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

InterCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector. InterCure Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

