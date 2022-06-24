Head-To-Head Contrast: Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sports Ventures Acquisition and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 1 5 2 0 2.13

fuboTV has a consensus target price of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 375.64%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53% fuboTV -59.50% -64.61% -32.14%

Risk & Volatility

Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and fuboTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A fuboTV $638.35 million 0.86 -$382.84 million ($3.07) -0.96

Sports Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Summary

fuboTV beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

