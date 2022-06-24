Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,200,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 184,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,630,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.