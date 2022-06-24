Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,267. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

