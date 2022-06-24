Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Financial Review

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Comerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.60 $18.59 million $8.87 10.20 Comerica $3.02 billion 3.15 $1.17 billion $7.25 10.06

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 26.00% N/A N/A Comerica 33.48% 13.85% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Comerica 2 6 12 0 2.50

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $99.10, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comerica beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.