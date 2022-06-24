Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 8.9%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.74. Approximately 38,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,161,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

