Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,171. The company has a market capitalization of $662.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 309.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

