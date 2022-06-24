Hive Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $185.50 million and $5.93 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000311 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 447,802,596 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

