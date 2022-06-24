Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Set at $3.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 price target on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.25 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Homology Medicines by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Homology Medicines by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

