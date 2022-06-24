Honest Achieves Market Cap of $810,387.40 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Honest has a total market cap of $810,387.40 and approximately $625.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013982 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

