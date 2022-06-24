Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.90. 63,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,758. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $172.92 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

