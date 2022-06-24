HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.09

Shares of HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

