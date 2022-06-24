Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.88. The company has a market capitalization of £109.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.

In related news, insider Eimear Moloney bought 50,000 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($48,383.15).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

