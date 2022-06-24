Hot Cross Price Tops $0.0256 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $2.88 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.