Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.42

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17.
About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.