Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €48.70 ($51.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($44.26) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($63.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.97.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

