Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.