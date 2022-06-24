Hyve (HYVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,857.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Hyve has a market cap of $1.22 million and $84,857.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

