IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 5,930 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 1,188,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,017,392. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

