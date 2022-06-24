IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,304. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

