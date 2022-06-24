IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $91.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,926.82. 8,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,257.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

