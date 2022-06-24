IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,788. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

