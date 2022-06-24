IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 1,373,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,437,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

