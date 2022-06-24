IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,091 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $97.77. 206,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

