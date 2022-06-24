IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,094 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 681,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,352. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.