IBM Retirement Fund Sells 322 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $173.62. 19,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,404. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.