IBM Retirement Fund Sells 427 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.64 and a 200 day moving average of $465.97. The company has a market cap of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

