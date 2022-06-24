iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000.

IBDQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

