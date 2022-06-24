Idle Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,857.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,207,246 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

