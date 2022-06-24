IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,350.89 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 83,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $92,350.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,017,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,729.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 2,630 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.80.

On Friday, June 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,800 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,112.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 15,000 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.11 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMRA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

