iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 66,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.