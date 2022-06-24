Immuneering (IMRX) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Immuneering to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immuneering and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Immuneering Competitors 2628 12322 38458 607 2.69

Immuneering presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 564.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.40%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immuneering and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million -$33.54 million -1.71 Immuneering Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.67

Immuneering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -2,651.85% -38.00% -29.99% Immuneering Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.29% -9.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immuneering beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

