Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $752.57

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.57 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 593 ($7.26). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.45), with a volume of 93,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £841.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 977.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.07), for a total value of £19,888 ($24,360.61).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

