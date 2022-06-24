Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 339 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $16.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $640.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,093. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

