Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,821,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,409,264. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.

