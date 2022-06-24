Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $922,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 216,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,026. The company has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

