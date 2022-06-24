Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 374.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Unilever were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,431. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

