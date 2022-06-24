Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $41.35. 540,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

