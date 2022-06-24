Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 380 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,294. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

