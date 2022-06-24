Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 575 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 127,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $148.91. 10,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,619. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.08 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

