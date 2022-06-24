Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.72

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.72 and traded as high as $88.19. Ingles Markets shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 197,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

