Insider Buying: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Purchases $526,184.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
