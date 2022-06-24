Insider Buying: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Purchases $526,184.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

