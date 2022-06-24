Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Alexander Payne purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,420.00 ($33,625.00).

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

