Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $276,983.85 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 26,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $276,983.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,756,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,800,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

CPSS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $115,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

