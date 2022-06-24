Insider Buying: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,766.78).
Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 282.30 ($3.46) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. DS Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
See Also
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.