Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) President Buys 8,600 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enviva stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

