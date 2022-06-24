Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $52,200.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.95 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

