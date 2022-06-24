Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,771.68.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, with a total value of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$14.01. The company had a trading volume of 114,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,826. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

