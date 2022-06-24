Insider Buying: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Purchases 1,197,992 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

